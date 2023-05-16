Delhi: Man kills wife, daughter before dying by suicide; son survives

New Delhi, May 16: A 43-year-old maintenance supervisor in DMRC allegedly murdered his wife and six-year-old daughter before taking his own life by hanging in the Shahdara area here.

The man also attempted to kill his 13-year-old son, who is fighting for his life in a hospital.

Investigations revealed that the accused had searched online for information on tying knots just before the gruesome act.

At the crime scene, authorities discovered the bodies of the three victims, while forensic teams are examining the area for further evidence.

The man was identified as Sushil, his wife Anuradha (43) and their daughter. The family resided in Shahdara's Jyoti Colony.

Police said that Sushil was working as maintenance supervisor in Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) at East Vinod Nagar depot.

According to police, a police control room call was received around 12.04 p.m in which the caller said that his colleague, Sushil didn't come for work on Tuesday and when he called him, Sushil was crying and told him that he had killed everyone.

Acting on the call, a police team rushed to the spot, where they found three bodies.

"Sushil was found hanging while Anuradha and her daughter had stab injuries and were dead on the spot. Sushil's 13-year-old son also suffered a knife injury and was rushed to a hospital, said a senior police official.

The Forensic Science Laboratory teams are inspecting the crime scene.

"Prima facie, it appears to be case of murder, an attempt to murder and suicide. Further investigation is underway and teams are probing the incident from all angles," said the official.