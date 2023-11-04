Delhi implements ban on construction and demolition work to combat air pollution

Guwahati, Nov 4: As Delhi-NCR's air quality further aggravates, the Delhi government has imposed a prohibition on construction and demolition works in the national capital.

The decision was taken to tackle the problem of air pollution in the national capital, which has remained severely polluted for the third consecutive day on Saturday morning with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 504.

According to reports, the concentration of toxic PM2.5 in the national capital and its surrounding areas remained more than 80 times the World Health Organisation's limit.

This situation prompted a ban on construction work and the closure of primary schools in the capital last evening. In view of the situation, restrictions have been imposed on diesel and petrol vehicles operating in and around Delhi.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai, while addressing the media, informed that boring, drilling, excavation, and stuffing have been strictly prohibited at construction and demolition sites. There will be a complete ban on all structural construction work, including building activities.

The operation of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel LMV (4 wheelers) has also been restricted.