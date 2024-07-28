Delhi: IAS coaching centre owner, coordinator arrested after death of three students

Guwahati, Jul 28: Following the death of three UPSC aspirants due to sudden water logging in the basement of a coaching centre, the Delhi Police arrested the owner and coordinator of the IAS coaching centre on Sunday.

The tragic incident unfolded in Delhi’s Old Rajender Nagar on Saturday after three students lost their lives in the basement of the coaching institute after it was flooded with water.

According to reports, the victims of the coaching centre incident have been identified as Shreya Yadav, of Uttar Pradesh; Tanya Soni, from Telangana; and Nivin Dalwin, a resident of Kerala.

It may be mentioned that recently, a UPSC aspirant was electrocuted on a waterlogged Delhi street.

This whole thing has created outrage among the people.