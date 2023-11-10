Delhi govt postpones implementation of odd-even traffic scheme

Guwahati, Nov 10: Following the marginal improvement in the Air Quality Index, the Delhi government on Friday decided to delay the implementation of the odd-even traffic scheme to combat pollution in the national capital. This was informed by the state cabinet minister for environment, Gopal Rai.

During a press conference, Rai said, “An improvement is seen in the pollution level. The AQI, which was 450+ has now decreased to around 300. The decision to implement odd-even from November 13 to 20 has been postponed. The situation would be analysed again after Diwali.”



Notably, the Supreme Court, earlier today, directed the Delhi government to make a decision on implementing the odd-even scheme to combat the severe pollution.



Meanwhile, an overnight rain in New Delhi and surrounding areas brought relief to the residents of the national capital as the air quality improved marginally.

