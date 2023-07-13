Delhi flood: Schools, colleges to remain shut till Sunday

New Delhi, July 13: In view of the flood situation in the national capital, the Delhi government has decided to close private and government schools and colleges till Sunday.

Speaking to the media, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "A meeting of DDMA was held, and it was chaired by Lt. Governor (V.K. Saxena) and several decisions were taken."

Kejriwal said, "During the meeting it was decided that schools, colleges and universities will remain closed till Sunday."

He said that non-essential government offices and private establishments will be advised and appealed to work from home.

The AAP leader further said that Delhi might face water issues as three water plants have been shut and we will have to do water rationing. "People might face the issue of drinking water supply for one to two days," the Chief MInister said.

He also said that heavy vehicles, except those providing essential services, that enter Delhi will not be allowed.

"There were issues of toilets and bathrooms at relief camps. So, the camps are being shifted to schools," the AAP leader said.

The Delhi Lt. Governor is also the chairman of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

The meeting was called in the wake of the prevailing flood situation in Delhi after river Yamuna shattered the 45 year old record and is flowing at 208.4 meter this morning which was also attended by Kejriwal, several ministers and senior Delhi government officials.

Following the flood in several low-lying areas of the national capital over 16,000 people have been evacuated while several roads in Delhi have been closed for traffic as the water flooded the streets.

At least 12 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have also been deployed in Delhi for rescue and evacuation operations.