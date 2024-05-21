Mercury soars in Delhi: 'Red alert' issued for heatwave 

Guwahati, May 21: Delhi experienced severe heatwave conditions for the fourth consecutive day on Monday, with temperatures surpassing 46 degrees Celsius at six of the fifteen NCR weather stations. In response, weather officials extended the red alert until Friday, and the government mandated that schools still in session close for summer vacations.

According to reports, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a heatwave and hot and humid weather warning for the next seven days in New Delhi.

The maximum temperature will range between 44 and 47 degrees Celsius.

On Monday, the national capital's maximum temperature reached 47.4 degrees Celsius, the highest in the country.

The IMD has also issued a severe heatwave red alert for Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, predicting that the heatwave to severe heatwave conditions will persist over the coming days.

In a circular, the Directorate of Education in Delhi said all the schools were directed to observe summer vacation from May 11 to June 30 for this academic year.

"...all the govt. schools are closed w.e.f 11.05.24. However, it has been observed that some of the govt. aided and unaided recognised private schools are still open during ongoing severe heat waves.

"Therefore, all the heads of govt. aided and unaided recognised private schools of Delhi are advised to close the schools for summer vacation with immediate effect," read the circular.







