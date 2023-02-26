84 years of service to the nation
National

Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia arrested in excise policy scam

By IANS
Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia arrested in excise policy scam
New Delhi, Feb 26: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was on Sunday arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the excise policy scam matter after day-long questioning.

Sisodia's questioning began at around 11.10 a.m.

As per sources, he was asked about kickbacks which were allegedly received to campaign in Goa elections.

He was also confronted with the statement of accused Dinesh Arora who has now turned approver.

Sisodia was also asked Hyderabad-based chartered accountant Butchibabu Gorantla, the former CA of BRS leader K. Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. Gorantla was arrested by the CBI earlier this month.

The CBI has filed a charge sheet in the matter and will also file the first supplementary charge sheet soon.

IANS


