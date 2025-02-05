Delhi decides today: President Murmu, LG cast votes as capital goes to polls

New Delhi, Feb 5: President Droupadi Murmu cast her vote for the Delhi Assembly elections on Wednesday, exercising her franchise at Rajendra Prasad Kendriya Vidyalaya, President's Estate, amid tight security arrangements. Earlier in the day, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, accompanied by his wife Sangeeta Saxena, also voted at St Xavier's School, Raj Niwas Marg. Polling for all 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi is underway, with several prominent leaders casting their votes early in the morning. Voting will conclude at 6 pm today.

With nearly 3,000 polling booths classified as sensitive, authorities have ramped up security measures. A total of 220 paramilitary force companies, 35,626 Delhi Police personnel, and 19,000 Home Guards have been deployed. Drone surveillance and Quick Reaction Teams have also been stationed to maintain law and order. Congress candidate from New Delhi, Sandeep Dikshit, and BJP state president Virendra Sachdeva were among the first to vote.

Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra cast his vote at a government school in Shahdara, while External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi also exercised their franchise. The election outcome will decide whether the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) continues its dominance, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) makes a comeback, or the Congress re-emerges as a strong contender. Results will be declared on February 8.

Campaigning ended on Monday at 6 pm after an intense political battle. In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, the AAP secured a sweeping victory with 62 out of 70 seats, BJP won eight, while the Congress failed to open its account for the second consecutive time. As polling continues, all eyes are now on voter turnout and the final electoral verdict.