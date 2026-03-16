Delhi CM unveils plan for AIIMS-like hub linking 3 hospitals

New Delhi, March 16: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday proposed integrating Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Delhi State Cancer Institute, and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital into a single “super medical hub” modelled on the lines of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

In her tweet, CM Gupta said, “GTB Hospital, Delhi State Cancer Institute, and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital are being integrated and developed into a super medical hub on the lines of AIIMS. This will increase bed availability, simplify the process of tests and referrals, and reduce waiting times so that every patient can receive timely, fast, and better treatment.”

Earlier on Sunday, she had highlighted the broader vision for Delhi’s public healthcare system.

“Major government medical institutions in Delhi, such as Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital (GTB), Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI), and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH), are being integrated and developed into an autonomous and empowered institution on the lines of AIIMS. This will enable millions of patients from Delhi and surrounding areas to access better, modern, and specialised medical facilities at one place.

"The quality of treatment will improve, services will become more streamlined, and high-level healthcare will become more accessible to the general public than before. This step is a significant initiative towards a strong and reliable healthcare system in Delhi.”

The proposed integration comes as part of the government’s efforts to address the uneven distribution of patients across hospitals.

For instance, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, with a sanctioned capacity of about 650 beds, currently operates only around 250 beds, leaving nearly 400 beds unused. In contrast, Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, which has a sanctioned capacity of approximately 1,400 beds, is currently handling over 1,500 patients due to heavy demand.

By consolidating these three key hospitals into a single integrated medical institute, the Delhi government aims to ensure better coordination, optimal use of resources, and more streamlined patient care.

The move is expected to reduce waiting times, improve access to specialised treatment, and create a modern healthcare hub capable of serving millions of residents across Delhi and neighbouring regions.

--IANS



