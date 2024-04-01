Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sent to judicial custody till April 15

Guwahati, Apr 1: A Delhi court on Monday sent Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till April 15 in the money laundering case in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam.

According to reports, the chief minister moved an application seeking permission to have three books, Bhagavad Gita, Ramayana and How Prime Ministers Decide, to Tihar jail.



It may be mentioned that Kejriwal was arrested on March 21, 2024 and remanded in ED custody till March 28.



Later, the court granted an extension of custody till April 1, following the ED's plea.

