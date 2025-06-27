Delhi CM Gupta inaugurates new DTC depot in Narela; flags off 105 electric DEVI buses

New Delhi, June 27: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday inaugurated a newly-constructed DTC bus depot at Sector A9, Narela, and flagged off over 100 new Delhi Electric Vehicle Interchange (DEVI) buses, marking a major milestone in Delhi’s push toward sustainable public transport.

The inauguration ceremony witnessed the presence of several prominent leaders, including BJP MP Yogender Chandoliya and Ministers Pankaj Kumar Singh and Ravinder Indraj Singh.

The electric buses, designed to provide clean, efficient, and comfortable public transportation, are part of the city’s larger initiative to combat pollution and improve last-mile connectivity under the DEVI initiative.

Speaking at the event, Minister Singh underlined the environmental significance of the development.

"Pollution has always been a major issue in Delhi, but this time you would have noticed there hasn’t been any situation that led the NGT to impose any bans. This is a new step towards a pollution-free Delhi. To provide people with a pleasant travel experience, electric buses have been introduced," he said.

Highlighting the growing importance of the Narela region, Chandoliya said, "Today, 105 electric DEVI buses are being flagged off from here. Many big government projects and universities are coming up here in Narela."

Minister Singh praised the rapid development and quality of the new facility. "This terminal has been built in just 90 days and has been inaugurated with all modern amenities. For drivers, conductors, and the general public, RO drinking water and a large EV charging centre have been set up here," he said.

The launch of the 105 electric buses from the Narela depot marks a significant leap in Delhi’s efforts to reduce vehicular emissions while ensuring modern and accessible transport facilities for its residents.

The newly-inaugurated bus terminal will serve as a critical node in the expanding electric public transit network of the national Capital and reduce traffic pollution in the years to come.

