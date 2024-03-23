Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sent to ED custody till March 28

Guwahati, Mar 23: Following the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi court on Friday sent him to 6-day Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till March 28.

According to reports, the ED dubbed Kejriwal as the ‘Kingpin’ of the excise policy scam and sought his 10-day custody.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference, Delhi cabinet minister Atishi said, “We, very respectfully and humbly disagree with the decision of the court. The ED has no proof even after 2 years of investigation... ED forced their witnesses to give statements against Arvind Kejriwal... We will explore all possible legal routes. One by one, Opposition parties are being targeted and their leaders dragged to courts. Arvind Kejriwal will remain the CM of Delhi. There is no constitutional bar on him on being the CM. He has not been convicted as yet.”

It may be mentioned that Arvind Kejriwal is the first sitting Chief Minister to be arrested.