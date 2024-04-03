Delhi BJP issues legal notice to Atishi over her claims

New Delhi, April 3: The BJP's Delhi unit has sent a legal notice to AAP leader and Delhi Minister Atishi over her claims that she was approached to join the party.

The notice was sent to her on Wednesday by Delhi BJP Media Head Praveen Shankar Kapoor through Advocate Satya Ranjan Swain.

“you are requested to immediately withdraw the said speech and telecast your apology prominently on your television and social media failing which my client shall be constrained to initiate both civil and criminal proceedings against you,” the notice stated.

Addressing a press conference here, Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva said, "On Tuesday Atishi claimed that pressure was being exerted on her through a close acquaintance. Additionally, she attempted to mislead by mentioning the possible arrests of her own, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Raghav Chadha, and Durgesh Pathak."

Sachdeva said that these were baseless allegations habitually made by Atishi, and on Tuesday also a false and self-fabricated statement was given by her.

“There was no concrete or accurate information provided by Atishi. If the person who contacted was a close acquaintance, who was he and on whose instructions the conversation took place, is also not disclosed,” said Sachdeva.

The Delhi BJP chief further said that whenever Atishi or her party were cornered in political circumstances, they narrated stories of breaking laws or arrests of leaders.

“This has been done twice recently, but no evidence has been provided. Such allegations as levelled by Atishi tarnish the political and social image of the BJP, its leadership and its workers. Therefore, last night we issued a defamation notice to Atishi, urging her to retract the accusations publicly,” said Sachdeva.