Delhi: Babar Road signage defaced; fringe group affixes ‘Ayodhya Marg’ poster

Guwahati, Jan 20: In an unusual incident, a fringe group identifying as “Hindu Sena” vandalised the signage of Babar Road in Central Delhi, urging for its renaming on Saturday.

Members of the fringe group affixed a poster bearing the inscription ‘Ayodhya Marg’ onto the defaced signage in their protest.

An official from the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) mentioned that they are in the process of removing the poster and plan to file a police complaint regarding the incident.

Meanwhile, the self-styled ‘Hindu Sena’ President Vishnu Gupta stated that the group has persistently advocated for the renaming of Babar Road, emphasising that their demand predates this incident.