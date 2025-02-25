Delhi Assembly: 12 AAP MLAs suspended for the day

New Delhi, Feb 25: A total of 12 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs were suspended from the Delhi Assembly for unruly behaviour during the Lt. Governor's address on Tuesday. Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena was making the customary address in the Assembly when the AAP MLAs resorted to massive sloganeering. The opposition MLAs were raising Jai Bhim slogans and protesting the removal of Bhagat Singh and Ambedkar's pictures from the Delhi Chief Minister's office.

The AAP MLAs tried to disrupt the L-G address. Despite repeated directions from the Speaker, the AAP MLAs continued to make noise. Speaker Vijender Gupta then ordered the suspension after taking the names of the protesting AAP MLAs. Amid the ruckus, the House was adjourned till noon. The Leader of the Opposition (LoP), Atishi was also one of the suspended MLAs. The others were: Gopal Rai, Anil Jha, Jarnail Singh, Vishesh Ravi, Som Dutt, Surender Singh, Veer Singh Dhingan, Mukesh Ahlawat, Virender Singh Kadian, Kuldeep Kumar, and Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad.

The AAP MLAs alleged that the BJP-led government had removed photographs of Dr B.R. Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh from the Chief Minister’s Office. On Monday, former Chief Minister Atishi shared a photo of herself seated in the CM's office with portraits of Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh in the background. She contrasted this with a photo of the new Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, where portraits of Mahatma Gandhi, President Droupadi Murmu, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were displayed instead.

The BJP quickly hit back, releasing a picture that showed the photographs of Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh on an adjoining wall. A video later also showed photos of Mahatma Gandhi, President Murmu and PM Modi behind the Chief Minister's chair with photos of Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh placed on the adjoining walls.

The Delhi Assembly's three-day session began on Monday with the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected MLAs and the nomination of the House Speaker and Deputy Speaker. The BJP government has decided to submit the CAG reports in the Assembly on Tuesday. The report says that the "actual implementation was sub-optimal and objectives behind the policy were not achieved.