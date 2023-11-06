Delhi announces imposition of Odd-Even rule from Nov 13

Guwahati, Nov 6: In an attempt to curb the rising air pollution in New Delhi, State Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced on November 6 the imposition of the odd-even rule from November 13 to 20.

According to reports, Rai said that the odd-even scheme will come into effect in the capital after Diwali, from November 13 to November 20. He further added that a decision to extend the scheme will be reviewed after November 20.

The odd-even rule is a traffic restriction in which private vehicles with registration numbers ending with an odd number will be allowed on roads on dates making odd numbers and those with an even number on dates making even numbers.

Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called for a high-level meeting amid rising pollution levels in the national capital. Environment Minister Gopal Rai and other related departments also attended the meeting.