Delhi: Amid cold weather conditions; schools to remain close till Jan 12

Amid the severe cold weather conditions, schools in the national capital will remain closed for the next five days till January 12 for students from nursery to class 5.

It may be mentioned that earlier on Saturday, the directorate mentioned that the winter vacation in all the government and private schools in Delhi has been extended till January 10 owing to the cold weather conditions.

Schools in Delhi will remain closed for the next 5 days due to the prevailing cold weather conditions, for students from Nursery to Class 5. — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) January 7, 2024



