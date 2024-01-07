85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
National

Delhi: Amid cold weather conditions; schools to remain close till Jan 12

By The Assam Tribune
Delhi: Amid cold weather conditions; schools to remain close till Jan 12
X

Source: X 

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Guwahati, Dec 7: Amid the severe cold weather conditions, schools in the national capital will remain closed for the next five days till January 12 for students from nursery to class 5.

Delhi education minister Atishi informed via microblogging site ‘X’

It may be mentioned that earlier on Saturday, the directorate mentioned that the winter vacation in all the government and private schools in Delhi has been extended till January 10 owing to the cold weather conditions.


The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
X