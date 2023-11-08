Delhi air pollution: Schools to remain shut till Nov 18

New Delhi, Nov 8: With the pollution in the national capital still in 'the'severe' category, the Delhi government on Wednesday announced the closure of all schools until November 18.

“In the wake of the implementation of GRAP-IV measures due to the severe air quality prevailing in Delhi and seeing that no respite from such adverse weather conditions in the near future is predicted by the IMD, the winter break for the session 2023–24 is ordered to be preponed so that schools can be totally closed and both children and teachers can stay at home,” it said in its order released on Wednesday.

“Accordingly, all schools shall observe Winter Break wef. 09th November 2023 (tomorrow) to 18th November 2023 (Saturday). Heads of Schools to convey this information to parents immediately,” the order further added.

On Sunday, the Delhi government announced that the primary schools would remain closed until November 10 and the students of Classes 6 to 12 would be given the option of shifting to online mode.

The air quality in Delhi-NCR on Wednesday morning continued to be in the'severe' category, with several stations across the city recording a rise in PM 2.5 and carbon monoxide (CO).

In the national capital, the Anand Vihar station remained in the'severe' category, with PM 2.5 at 500 while CO was at 112 and NO2 at 128, under 'the'moderate' category, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good'; 51 and 100'satisfactory'; 101 and 200'moderate'; 201 and 300 'poor'; 301 and 400'very poor'; and 401 and 500'severe'.

The Bawana station recorded PM 2.5 and PM 10 at 500 (severe), while the CO reached 110 (moderate).

At Delhi Technical University (DTU) station, PM 10 reached 456 under 'the'severe' category, while PM 2.5 was at 356 under the 'very poor’ category. The CO was recorded at 115, under the 'moderate' category.

The station at Dwarka Sector 8 recorded PM 10 at 465 and PM 2.5 at 457 (‘severe'), while CO was at 135, under the moderate category.