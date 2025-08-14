Defence partnership key pillar of India-US ties', says MEA as trade tariff looms

Guwahati, Aug 14: India on Thursday expressed confidence that its ties with the United States will continue to progress despite recent tariff-related tensions.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reaffirmed that India and the US share a “comprehensive global strategic partnership” anchored in shared interests, democratic values, and strong people-to-people ties.

“This partnership has weathered several transitions and challenges. We remain focused on the substantive agenda that our two countries have committed to and we hope the relationship will continue to move forward based on mutual respect and shared interests,” he said.

The comments come in the wake of US President Donald Trump imposing a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, sparking trade concerns. Jaiswal noted that defence cooperation between the two nations remains robust, backed by foundational defence agreements.

He added that a US Defence Policy Team is expected in New Delhi in mid-August, while the 21st edition of the joint military exercise Yudh Abhyas will be held later this month in Alaska. Both sides are also engaged in preparations for the 2+2 Intersessional meeting at the working level towards the end of the month.

