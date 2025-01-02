Defence minister announces 2025 as 'Year of Reforms', plans for over 1000 military procurements

New Delhi, Jan 2: India has declared 2025 as the "Year of Defence Reforms," with a strategic focus on rolling out integrated theatre commands to enhance synergy among the Army, Navy, and Air Force. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced the initiative, highlighting plans to simplify military procurement processes and transform the armed forces into a technologically advanced, combat-ready force.

The reforms are structured around nine key objectives, aiming to foster collaboration, eliminate inefficiencies, and optimize resource utilization. Singh emphasized that these measures would ensure unprecedented advancements in defence preparedness, strengthening India’s security amidst modern challenges.

Integrated theatre commands, a pivotal reform, will unify the capabilities of all three armed services within specified geographical territories. This model aims to enable seamless operations and enhance India’s defence strategy. Currently, the services operate through separate commands, and the theatre commands will mark a significant shift toward operational cohesion.

The reforms also include a focus on emerging domains like cyber and space, and cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics, and hypersonics. Singh highlighted that instilling a sense of pride in India’s cultural and indigenous defence capabilities is central to the reform agenda.

The decision was finalized in a high-level meeting chaired by Singh, attended by key Defence Ministry officials. The Ministry stated that the reforms would transform the military into a force capable of multi-domain integrated operations, aligning with global standards while addressing India's unique security needs.

Singh concluded, “The ‘Year of Reforms’ will be a milestone in modernizing the armed forces and ensuring India’s security and sovereignty in the 21st century.”