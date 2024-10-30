Defence Minister on 2 day visit to Arunachal, to interact with soldiers in Tawang

New Delhi, Oct 30: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Wednesday, left for Tawang on a two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh where he will interact with soldiers stationed along the India-China border. He is accompanied by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju. Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh is also likely to visit Tawang during this time.

Ahead of the visit, the Defence Minister posted on his X handle that he was looking forward to meeting the Armed Forces personnel deployed at the forward area. "Leaving New Delhi for Tawang on a two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh. Looking forward to interact with Armed Forces personnel and attend the inaugural ceremony of a museum dedicated to brave Indian Army officer Major Ralengnao Bob Khathing," Rajnath Singh's post read.

Major Ralengnao Bob Khathing was instrumental in bringing Tawang to Arunachal Pradesh under the Indian Union, and the museum is a tribute to his bravery.



Rajnath Singh's visit to Tawang comes at a time when India and China reached a breakthrough in patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh. Last week India said that it had reached an agreement with China on patrolling along the LAC in eastern Ladakh. This was later confirmed by China. This is considered to be a major breakthrough in ending the four-year-long military standoff, which began after Indian and Chinese troops got engaged in a violent confrontation in Galwan Valley in May 2020.



The Defence Minister visited the forward posts in Arunachal Pradesh in October 2023 also and carried out an on-ground assessment of the operational preparedness of the armed forces along the LAC. He also participated in a 'Shastra Puja' with the troops at Tawang, and celebrated Dussehra with them. The Minister also interacted with the soldiers deployed in front line locations along the LAC.



In the last few years, Tawang has become one of the focal points of friction between India and China, especially in areas like Yangtse, where soldiers of the Indian Army and China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) clashed in December 2022 leading to injuries on both sides. The Army in a statement then said, “On December 09, 2022, People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops contacted the LAC which was contested by own troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides. Both sides immediately disengaged from the area.”



Rajnath Singh in March celebrated Holi with the soldiers in Leh and lauded them for protecting the country from enemies while braving extreme weather conditions.