Decomposed body of Assam boy recovered from IIT Kharagpur campus

Guwahati, Oct 15: A decomposed body of a 23-year-old student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur was found in his hostel room on Friday.

As per reports, the body was recovered by police after they were informed of foul smell emanating from the closed room in Lala Lajpat Rai Hall.

The deceased identified as Faizan Ahmed, was a third-year student of mechanical engineering. He was a native of Tinsukia district in Assam.

While the reason of his death is yet to be ascertained, local reports cite that it could be a case of suicide. The body has been sent for autopsy.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condoled the demise of the youth. "Deeply pained by the unfortunate death of Faizan Ahmed, a bright young student from Tinsukia studying at the prestigious IIT Kharagpur. My condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace," the minister tweeted.

Of late, there has been several reports of suicide cases from IIT campuses in different parts of the country. The latest being in IIT Guwahati, Kanpur and Hyderabad.





For any assistance on mental health and other health related issues in Assam call on 104 for free health counselling and medical advice from any mobile or landline phone.

The SARATHI '104'- Health Information Helpline Service is a 24x7 source for answering all health queries that can be availed just by dialing the number '104'.