Death toll rises to 13 in Andhra Pradesh train collision, rescue operations underway

Guwahati, Oct 30: The tragic collision between two passenger trains in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district resulted in a death toll of 13, with more than 50 passengers sustaining injuries, as confirmed by officials on Monday.

The mishap took place when a passenger train travelling from Visakhapatnam to Rayagada derailed after colliding with the Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger train near Kothavalasa railway station in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh.

According to railway officials, the accident occurred at about 7 p.m. between Alamanda and Kantakapalli in the Vizianagaram-Kothavalasa Railway Section of the Waltair Division of East Coast Railway Zone.

The accident occurred when the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger train overshot the signal to hit the Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger train from the rear while it was waiting for the signal.

According to reports, the injured were rushed to hospitals in Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam. Rescue operations are still on at the accident site and the death toll might further go up.

Meanwhile, restoration work is underway on the Howrah-Chennai line in Vizianagaram district where the train accident occurred.

This marks the third rail accident since June 2 when the Coromandel Express collided with a stationary freight train in Balasore, Odisha, resulting in 296 fatalities and 1,200 injuries. Subsequently, on October 11, the Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express derailed in Buxar, Bihar, claiming five lives and leaving 30 individuals wounded.