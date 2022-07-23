84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
National

Daughters are not liability, says SC on maintenance matter

By PTI
Daughters are not liability, says SC on maintenance matter
X

The Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi, Jul 23: Daughters are no liability, the Supreme Court has said while dealing with a matter relating to payment of maintenance to a woman by her father.

The observation from a bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and A S Bopanna came on Friday after the counsel appearing for the man said that the woman is a liability.

"Daughters are not a liability," Justice Chandrachud observed while referring to Article 14 of the Constitution which deals with equality before law.

The apex court had in October 2020 noted that the counsel appearing for the applicants had stated that no amount was paid towards the arrears of maintenance computed at Rs 8,000 per month for the daughter and Rs 400 per month for the wife after April 2018.

It had then directed the man to pay Rs 2,50,000 to his spouse and daughter within two weeks.

Later, when the matter came up for hearing in May this year, the bench was informed that the wife had died last year.

The counsel appearing for the man had told the apex court that he has duly paid the arrears of maintenance and referred to the bank statements.

"In order to enable the court to have a factual report on whether the order for the payment of maintenance has been complied with, we request the registrar (judicial) to prepare a factual report after ascertaining the position from the counsel appearing on behalf of the petitioners and the respondent," the court had said in its May order.

It had said that report of the registrar (judicial) be prepared within eight weeks.

When the matter came up for hearing on Friday, the bench was informed that the woman is a lawyer and has cleared prelims of a judicial services exam.

The top court observed that the woman should concentrate on her exams so that she is not dependent on her father.

After the bench was informed that the woman and her father have not spoken to each other since long, the court suggested they talk.

The bench asked the man to pay Rs 50,000 to his daughter by August 8.

PTI


More in Entertainment
Four Bangladeshi girls rescued from Kamakhya Railway Station

Four Bangladeshi girls rescued from Kamakhya Railway Station

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal congratulates President elect Droupadi Murmu

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal congratulates President elect...

Another employee of Assams closed Cachar Paper Mill dies

Another employee of Assam's closed Cachar Paper Mill dies

Next Story
Similar Posts
Kangaroo courts by media affecting health of democracy: CJI Ramana
23 July 2022 8:51 AM GMT

Ranchi, Jul 23: Agenda-driven debates and kangaroo courts being run by the media are detrimental to...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Climate change adding layer of vulnerability to fragile Himalayas: Experts
23 July 2022 6:44 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 23: Climate change and ill-planned human interventions in the Himalayas have...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Students forced to reach school in MP dist by crossing river on ropes
23 July 2022 6:21 AM GMT

Guna (Madhya Pradesh), July 23: A video has been making the rounds on social media in which the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Teachers scam: ED arrests Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee
23 July 2022 5:53 AM GMT

Kolkata, July 23: After over 24 hours of marathon grilling, the Enforcement Directorate (ED)...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India adds 21,411 COVID-19 cases, 67 deaths
23 July 2022 4:56 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 23: India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 4,38,68,476 on Saturday with 21,411 fresh...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

PETA India rescues more than 150 animals from JIPMER experimentation facility
2022-07-22T20:30:17+05:30

Puducherry, July 22: As many as 160 rats and mice that were illegally bred and used for unauthorised...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Former NSE CEO and MD, Chitra Ramkrishna sent to 14 days judicial custody
22 July 2022 11:23 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 22: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Friday sent former National Stock Exchanges (NSE)...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

CBSE Class 10 results announced: girls outshine boys, Link to check results here
22 July 2022 9:43 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 22: The Central Board of Secondary Education on Friday announced Class 10 results,...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

All major ports to be made self-sustainable on electricity by 2030: Sonowal
22 July 2022 9:32 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 22: The government is committed to reduce emissions from the shipping sector and all...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Third case of monkeypox reported from Kerala
22 July 2022 9:00 AM GMT

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 22: A 35 year-old man, who came to Kerala from UAE earlier this month, has...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

SC overrules Delhi HC Order, allows unmarried woman to terminate pregnancy at 24 weeks
22 July 2022 7:30 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 22: In a significant order, the Supreme Court Thursday expanded the scope of the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

CBSE class 12 results declared, 92.71 pc students pass exam
22 July 2022 6:53 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 22: Girls outshine boys in class 12 CBSE exam even as the overall pass percentage...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India reports 21,880 new Covid cases, 60 deaths
22 July 2022 6:44 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 22: India reported 21,880 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, a marginal rise from...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Daughters are not liability, says SC on maintenance matter

New Delhi, Jul 23: Daughters are no liability, the Supreme Court has said while dealing with a matter relating to payment of maintenance to a woman by her father.

The observation from a bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and A S Bopanna came on Friday after the counsel appearing for the man said that the woman is a liability.

"Daughters are not a liability," Justice Chandrachud observed while referring to Article 14 of the Constitution which deals with equality before law.

The apex court had in October 2020 noted that the counsel appearing for the applicants had stated that no amount was paid towards the arrears of maintenance computed at Rs 8,000 per month for the daughter and Rs 400 per month for the wife after April 2018.

It had then directed the man to pay Rs 2,50,000 to his spouse and daughter within two weeks.

Later, when the matter came up for hearing in May this year, the bench was informed that the wife had died last year.

The counsel appearing for the man had told the apex court that he has duly paid the arrears of maintenance and referred to the bank statements.

"In order to enable the court to have a factual report on whether the order for the payment of maintenance has been complied with, we request the registrar (judicial) to prepare a factual report after ascertaining the position from the counsel appearing on behalf of the petitioners and the respondent," the court had said in its May order.

It had said that report of the registrar (judicial) be prepared within eight weeks.

When the matter came up for hearing on Friday, the bench was informed that the woman is a lawyer and has cleared prelims of a judicial services exam.

The top court observed that the woman should concentrate on her exams so that she is not dependent on her father.

After the bench was informed that the woman and her father have not spoken to each other since long, the court suggested they talk.

The bench asked the man to pay Rs 50,000 to his daughter by August 8.

PTI


More in Entertainment
Four Bangladeshi girls rescued from Kamakhya Railway Station

Four Bangladeshi girls rescued from Kamakhya Railway Station

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal congratulates President elect Droupadi Murmu

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal congratulates President elect...

Another employee of Assams closed Cachar Paper Mill dies

Another employee of Assam's closed Cachar Paper Mill dies

Similar Posts
Kangaroo courts by media affecting health of democracy: CJI Ramana
23 July 2022 8:51 AM GMT

Ranchi, Jul 23: Agenda-driven debates and kangaroo courts being run by the media are detrimental to...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Climate change adding layer of vulnerability to fragile Himalayas: Experts
23 July 2022 6:44 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 23: Climate change and ill-planned human interventions in the Himalayas have...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Students forced to reach school in MP dist by crossing river on ropes
23 July 2022 6:21 AM GMT

Guna (Madhya Pradesh), July 23: A video has been making the rounds on social media in which the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Teachers scam: ED arrests Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee
23 July 2022 5:53 AM GMT

Kolkata, July 23: After over 24 hours of marathon grilling, the Enforcement Directorate (ED)...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India adds 21,411 COVID-19 cases, 67 deaths
23 July 2022 4:56 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 23: India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 4,38,68,476 on Saturday with 21,411 fresh...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

PETA India rescues more than 150 animals from JIPMER experimentation facility
2022-07-22T20:30:17+05:30

Puducherry, July 22: As many as 160 rats and mice that were illegally bred and used for unauthorised...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Former NSE CEO and MD, Chitra Ramkrishna sent to 14 days judicial custody
22 July 2022 11:23 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 22: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Friday sent former National Stock Exchanges (NSE)...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

CBSE Class 10 results announced: girls outshine boys, Link to check results here
22 July 2022 9:43 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 22: The Central Board of Secondary Education on Friday announced Class 10 results,...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

All major ports to be made self-sustainable on electricity by 2030: Sonowal
22 July 2022 9:32 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 22: The government is committed to reduce emissions from the shipping sector and all...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Third case of monkeypox reported from Kerala
22 July 2022 9:00 AM GMT

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 22: A 35 year-old man, who came to Kerala from UAE earlier this month, has...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

SC overrules Delhi HC Order, allows unmarried woman to terminate pregnancy at 24 weeks
22 July 2022 7:30 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 22: In a significant order, the Supreme Court Thursday expanded the scope of the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

CBSE class 12 results declared, 92.71 pc students pass exam
22 July 2022 6:53 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 22: Girls outshine boys in class 12 CBSE exam even as the overall pass percentage...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India reports 21,880 new Covid cases, 60 deaths
22 July 2022 6:44 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 22: India reported 21,880 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, a marginal rise from...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

X
X