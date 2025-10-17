Darjeeling Himalayan Railway to mark Gandhi’s 100th visit with ‘Shatabdi March’

Darjeeling, Oct 17: The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) will launch the ‘Shatabdi March’ from October 18 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s historic visit to Darjeeling. The march, spread over five weekends, will retrace Gandhi’s journey from the hills to the plains, reflecting his ideals of peace, simplicity, and harmony with nature, officials said on Friday.

Originally scheduled to start on October 5, the event was postponed due to torrential rains that triggered landslides and floods across parts of sub-Himalayan West Bengal, including Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts.

“The Shatabdi March will now commence from Darjeeling Railway Station at 8 a.m. on October 18,” a DHR official confirmed. The symbolic journey will follow the historic route Gandhi took to Siliguri, connecting the stations and communities that witnessed his presence a century ago.

Recalling the significance of the visit, the official noted that Mahatma Gandhi travelled to Darjeeling in June 1925 to meet the ailing Deshbandhu Chittaranjan Das — the eminent nationalist leader, lawyer, and founder of the Swaraj Party. Gandhi stayed at ‘Step Aside’, Das’s residence in Darjeeling, from June 4 to June 9, where the two held crucial discussions on India’s freedom movement. Das passed away shortly after Gandhi’s departure.

The Shatabdi March is being organised in collaboration with several NGOs and heritage conservation groups. The march will cover stages over successive weekends, starting from Darjeeling to Ghum, and will culminate at Siliguri Town in November 2025.

Officials said the initiative aims not only to pay homage to Gandhi’s visit but also to promote sustainable tourism and rekindle interest in the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Darjeeling Himalayan Railway and its rich cultural legacy.