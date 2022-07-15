84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
National

Daler Mehndi arrested in 2003 human trafficking case, sent to jail

By IANS
Daler Mehndi arrested in 2003 human trafficking case, sent to jail
X

Photo: IANS

Chandigarh, July 15: A court in Punjab's Patiala on Thursday dismissed the plea of leading bhangra-pop singer Daler Mehndi against his two-year jail in a 19-year-old human trafficking case. He was subsequently arrested and sent to a local jail.

He was convicted along with his brother in March 2018 and later released on bail. As his bail plea was dismissed by the court of Additional Sessions Judge H.S. Grewal, Daler Mehndi was taken into custody.

Police had registered a case against the singer, his brother Shamsher Singh -- who died in October 2017 -- and two others, after it was alleged that the accused took money from people to the tune of Rs 1 crore on the pretext of taking them abroad.

Complainant, Bakhshish Singh, alleged that the deal never matured and the accused failed to return the money.

The case was registered in 2003 in Patiala. Daler Mehndi was subsequently arrested but released on bail after a few days.

Police had earlier moved two petitions before the court saying that Daler Mehndi was not required in the case as he had nothing to do with the immigration fraud, called 'kabootar bazi' -- literally flying of pigeons but referring to numerous youth in Punjab trying to use illegal means to settle abroad.

The singer was arrested by the police in October 2003 along with his brother after the complainant said he was duped of a huge sum of money by the two, who had promised to take him abroad as part of their musical group and to leave him in some western country to settle there.

Police officials, after investigations, had stated that the singers and other performers had got into a well-organised racket to illegally take youth out of Punjab to western countries by making them part of musical troupes. The youth were charged up to Rs 2 million in each case.

But after police started the proceedings that Daler Mehndi had nothing to do with the immigration fraud case, the complainant moved court again objecting to the singer being discharged. He said that both the brothers had duped him.

Daler Mehndi's arrest was quite controversial at a police station in Patiala in 2003 as he was asked to strip by a few junior police officers during interrogation. He spent a few days behind lock-up before being released on bail.

His younger brother, singer Mika, who accompanied him during the surrender in 2003, had to beat a hasty retreat near the police station when an "organised" mob surrounded their vehicles.

IANS


More in Entertainment
Assam logs 590 fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day spike in over five months

Assam logs 590 fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day spike in over...

Silchar MLA assures to clear pile of post-flood garbage

Silchar MLA assures to clear pile of post-flood garbage

First angiography done at Silchar Medical College and Hospital Cath Lab

First angiography done at Silchar Medical College and Hospital Cath...

Next Story
Similar Posts
India reports 20,038 new COVID-19 cases, 47 fatalities
15 July 2022 5:52 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 15: India logged a single-day rise of 20,038 new coronavirus infections, pushing the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

First case of monkeypox in India reported from Kerala
14 July 2022 3:40 PM GMT

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 14: A person who returned to Kerala from abroad and was hospitalised after...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Two of family from Maharashtra's Sangli drown at Oman beach
14 July 2022 11:24 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 14: A day-long trip took a turned tragic for an Indian family after 8 people were...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Delhi HC dismisses plea to postpone NEET-UG exam scheduled on July 17
14 July 2022 10:53 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 14: The Delhi High Court Thursday dismissed a plea by several National Eligibility...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Words like 'Ashamed', 'Abused, 'Betrayed', 'Corrupt' to be Unparliamentary in LS, RS
14 July 2022 10:02 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 14: Use of terms like jumlajeevi, baal buddhi, 'Covid spreader' and 'Snoopgate' and...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Covid Vaccine: Free booster shots for 18-59 age group for 75 days from July 15
14 July 2022 7:40 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 14: As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, the government has announced...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India records 38 new Covid fatalities
14 July 2022 5:13 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 14: Daily COVID-19 cases in India were recorded over 20,000 after a gap of 145 days...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Half of all CO2 emissions in e-commerce deliveries attributed to 'the last mile': Report
2022-07-13T20:30:36+05:30

New Delhi, July 13: The last-mile emissions of the six largest global delivery and e-commerce...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Inflation & unemployment high, govt in deep slumber: Cong
13 July 2022 10:06 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 13: The Congress on Wednesday attacked the government over rising prices and...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

SC to hear next week pleas against Karnataka HC order refusing to lift ban on hijab
13 July 2022 9:16 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 13:The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear next week a batch of pleas...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active Covid cases in country rise to 1,32,457
13 July 2022 4:59 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 13: India logged 16,906 new coronavirus infections pushing the total tally of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Bhima Koregaon case: SC extends interim protection for Varavara Rao
2022-07-12T20:30:32+05:30

New Delhi, July 12: The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended the interim protection from surrender to...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

EC starts distribution of ballot box, materials for Prez poll
12 July 2022 10:56 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 12: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday started distribution and...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Daler Mehndi arrested in 2003 human trafficking case, sent to jail

Chandigarh, July 15: A court in Punjab's Patiala on Thursday dismissed the plea of leading bhangra-pop singer Daler Mehndi against his two-year jail in a 19-year-old human trafficking case. He was subsequently arrested and sent to a local jail.

He was convicted along with his brother in March 2018 and later released on bail. As his bail plea was dismissed by the court of Additional Sessions Judge H.S. Grewal, Daler Mehndi was taken into custody.

Police had registered a case against the singer, his brother Shamsher Singh -- who died in October 2017 -- and two others, after it was alleged that the accused took money from people to the tune of Rs 1 crore on the pretext of taking them abroad.

Complainant, Bakhshish Singh, alleged that the deal never matured and the accused failed to return the money.

The case was registered in 2003 in Patiala. Daler Mehndi was subsequently arrested but released on bail after a few days.

Police had earlier moved two petitions before the court saying that Daler Mehndi was not required in the case as he had nothing to do with the immigration fraud, called 'kabootar bazi' -- literally flying of pigeons but referring to numerous youth in Punjab trying to use illegal means to settle abroad.

The singer was arrested by the police in October 2003 along with his brother after the complainant said he was duped of a huge sum of money by the two, who had promised to take him abroad as part of their musical group and to leave him in some western country to settle there.

Police officials, after investigations, had stated that the singers and other performers had got into a well-organised racket to illegally take youth out of Punjab to western countries by making them part of musical troupes. The youth were charged up to Rs 2 million in each case.

But after police started the proceedings that Daler Mehndi had nothing to do with the immigration fraud case, the complainant moved court again objecting to the singer being discharged. He said that both the brothers had duped him.

Daler Mehndi's arrest was quite controversial at a police station in Patiala in 2003 as he was asked to strip by a few junior police officers during interrogation. He spent a few days behind lock-up before being released on bail.

His younger brother, singer Mika, who accompanied him during the surrender in 2003, had to beat a hasty retreat near the police station when an "organised" mob surrounded their vehicles.

IANS


More in Entertainment
Assam logs 590 fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day spike in over five months

Assam logs 590 fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day spike in over...

Silchar MLA assures to clear pile of post-flood garbage

Silchar MLA assures to clear pile of post-flood garbage

First angiography done at Silchar Medical College and Hospital Cath Lab

First angiography done at Silchar Medical College and Hospital Cath...

Similar Posts
India reports 20,038 new COVID-19 cases, 47 fatalities
15 July 2022 5:52 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 15: India logged a single-day rise of 20,038 new coronavirus infections, pushing the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

First case of monkeypox in India reported from Kerala
14 July 2022 3:40 PM GMT

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 14: A person who returned to Kerala from abroad and was hospitalised after...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Two of family from Maharashtra's Sangli drown at Oman beach
14 July 2022 11:24 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 14: A day-long trip took a turned tragic for an Indian family after 8 people were...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Delhi HC dismisses plea to postpone NEET-UG exam scheduled on July 17
14 July 2022 10:53 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 14: The Delhi High Court Thursday dismissed a plea by several National Eligibility...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Words like 'Ashamed', 'Abused, 'Betrayed', 'Corrupt' to be Unparliamentary in LS, RS
14 July 2022 10:02 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 14: Use of terms like jumlajeevi, baal buddhi, 'Covid spreader' and 'Snoopgate' and...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Covid Vaccine: Free booster shots for 18-59 age group for 75 days from July 15
14 July 2022 7:40 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 14: As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, the government has announced...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India records 38 new Covid fatalities
14 July 2022 5:13 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 14: Daily COVID-19 cases in India were recorded over 20,000 after a gap of 145 days...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Half of all CO2 emissions in e-commerce deliveries attributed to 'the last mile': Report
2022-07-13T20:30:36+05:30

New Delhi, July 13: The last-mile emissions of the six largest global delivery and e-commerce...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Inflation & unemployment high, govt in deep slumber: Cong
13 July 2022 10:06 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 13: The Congress on Wednesday attacked the government over rising prices and...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

SC to hear next week pleas against Karnataka HC order refusing to lift ban on hijab
13 July 2022 9:16 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 13:The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear next week a batch of pleas...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active Covid cases in country rise to 1,32,457
13 July 2022 4:59 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 13: India logged 16,906 new coronavirus infections pushing the total tally of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Bhima Koregaon case: SC extends interim protection for Varavara Rao
2022-07-12T20:30:32+05:30

New Delhi, July 12: The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended the interim protection from surrender to...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

EC starts distribution of ballot box, materials for Prez poll
12 July 2022 10:56 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 12: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday started distribution and...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

X
X