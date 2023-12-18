Dalai Lama to open first International Sangha Forum in Bodhgaya

Bodhgaya, Dec 18: Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama will inaugurate the first International Sangha Forum 2023 on December 20 in Bodhgaya in Bihar, the sacred place where Gautama Buddha attained enlightenment.

Sangharajas, abbots and head of Buddhist institutions will address the three-day conference 'Bridging Traditions, Embracing Modernity: A Dialogue on the Buddha’s Teaching in Today’s World', organisers said on Monday.

Over 2,000 members of the sanghas and invited guests from 33 countries including Thailand, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Laos, Sri Lanka, Tibetan, Bhutan, Nepal, Vietnam, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Russia, and Mongolia will attend the conference.

The primary focus of the conference is to compliment ongoing dialogues and collaborations among practitioners of the Pali, Sanskrit and Tibetan Buddhist traditions.

The conference aims to identify and emphasise the shared benefits of studies and practices across all traditions, while nurturing an appreciation and understanding of the unique strengths within each tradition.

Moreover, the conference will deliberate on the role of Buddhist followers to become a Buddhist in the 21st century.

On December 23, Dalai Lama will participate in a World Peace Prayer Session in the morning with delegates who participated in the International Sangha Forum 2023 along with the public at the Mahabodhi Stupa in Bodhgaya.

The conference will be held at the International Convention Centre Bodhgaya.