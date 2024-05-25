Cyclonic storm expected to hit Bangladesh-West Bengal coasts: IMD

Guwahati, May 25: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Saturday that the “Deep Depression” over the East-central Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm by the evening. According to the IMD, the severe cyclonic storm is likely to make landfall between the coasts of Bangladesh and West Bengal around midnight on Sunday, developing into a Severe Cyclonic Storm (SCS).

“Depression over East central BoB intensified to Deep Depression over the same region about 380km S SE of Sagar Islands (WB) 490km S of Khepupara(Bangladesh). To intensify into a cyclonic storm by 25 evening and cross between Bangladesh and WB coasts around 26 midnight as SCS," the IMD said in a post shared on X.

As a result, light to moderate rainfall is expected from May 24 to 27, with heavy to very heavy rainfall predicted in West Bengal, including extremely heavy rainfall in some areas. Coastal regions of North Odisha may experience isolated heavy rainfall, with wind speeds reaching 40–50 km/h. All northeastern states will also receive rainfall, with some areas under an extreme rainfall warning, according to reports.



In the Northeastern States, light to moderate rainfall is likely at most places, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places. This is likely over Mizoram, Tripura and South Manipur on 26th and over Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur & Tripura on 27 th & 28th May. Isolated, extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over Assam, Meghalaya on 27th & 28th May, Arunachal Pradesh on 28th May and Mizoram & Tripura on 27th May.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government has directed authorities in four districts to undertake preparatory measures. The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has taken proactive steps to prepare for Cyclonic Storm. Nine disaster relief teams have been deployed at strategic locations to minimise potential loss of life and property at sea.



