Cyclone Remal ravages West Bengal, leaves four dead and widespread devastation

Guwahati, May 27: Cyclone Remal wreaked havoc in West Bengal, resulting in the deaths of at least four people and causing extensive damage across the state. The cyclone made landfall last night in the coastal area between West Bengal and neighbouring Bangladesh.

The deceased include one person from Kolkata who succumbed to injuries from a wall collapse, another from South-24-Paraganas who was killed by a falling tree, and two individuals from Purba Bardhaman who were electrocuted during the storm. The force of the cyclone left a path of destruction, with uprooted trees, twisted electric poles reported across the affected regions.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) shared visuals of their rescue operations. Rescuers were seen using electric saws to clear uprooted trees blocking roads, while others worked tirelessly to restore electricity and communication lines knocked down by the storm.

The devastation brought by Cyclone Remal highlights the vulnerability of the region to natural disasters and underscores the urgent need for enhanced preparedness and resilient infrastructure to mitigate the impacts of such events in the future.



