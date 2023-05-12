Cyclone ‘Mocha’ intensifies into “very severe” storm

Guwahati, May 12: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued an alert that Cyclone Mocha has intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm over central adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 8 teams and 200 rescuers in West Bengal's Digha after the warnings.

As per IMD, which closely monitors the cyclonic storm said, “The SCS “Mocha” intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm, lay centred at 05:30 hours IST of 12th May 2023 over central adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal near latitude 13.2N and long 88.1E, about 520 km west-northwest of Port Blair.”

Earlier today in the morning, IMD said that the deep depression lying over the Southeast.

In this regard, Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has also issued an official statement that its units have been placed on high alert amid the warning of the IMD for cyclonic storm Mocha. The statement said that the ICG is geared up for response to the cyclonic storm as indicated by IMD and the update had been shared with the fisheries and civil administration.