Cyclone Michaung weakens after heavy damage in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh
Guwahati, Dec 6: Cyclone Michaung made landfall yesterday following heavy rain in Andhra Pradesh and flooding in Chennai.
As confirmed by the India Meteorological Department, the severe cyclonic storm, originating in the Bay of Bengal, weakened into a depression.
Life came to a standstill at Bapatla town and nearby areas on the southern Andhra Pradesh coast as the area faced significant damage, including the uprooting of trees and electric poles due to the storm’s impact.
With a maximum sustained wind speed of 90–100 kmph, Michaung made a landfall close to Bapatla, resulting in three fatalities from rain-related incidents. The cyclone is expected to move north and weaken, but heavy rain persists, according to the A.P. State Disaster Management Authority.
In Chennai and three neighbouring districts, the death toll rose to seven, with over 61,600 people relocated to relief camps. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deployed 29 teams for relief and rescue operations in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Puducherry.