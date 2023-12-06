Cyclone Michaung weakens after heavy damage in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh

Guwahati, Dec 6: Cyclone Michaung made landfall yesterday following heavy rain in Andhra Pradesh and flooding in Chennai.

As confirmed by the India Meteorological Department, the severe cyclonic storm, originating in the Bay of Bengal, weakened into a depression.

Life came to a standstill at Bapatla town and nearby areas on the southern Andhra Pradesh coast as the area faced significant damage, including the uprooting of trees and electric poles due to the storm’s impact.

With a maximum sustained wind speed of 90–100 kmph, Michaung made a landfall close to Bapatla, resulting in three fatalities from rain-related incidents. The cyclone is expected to move north and weaken, but heavy rain persists, according to the A.P. State Disaster Management Authority.

In Chennai and three neighbouring districts, the death toll rose to seven, with over 61,600 people relocated to relief camps. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deployed 29 teams for relief and rescue operations in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Puducherry.

Cyclonic Storm “MICHAUNG” weakened into a Deep Depression over Central Coastal AP. About 100 km north-northwest of Bapatla and 50 km southeast of https://t.co/W1UMY7yYGa weaken further into a Depression in next 06 hours and further into a WML during subsequent 06 hours. pic.twitter.com/KFD2BjBMvn — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 5, 2023



