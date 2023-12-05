Cyclone Michaung landfall today! After wreaking havoc in Chennai, Andhra Pradesh on high alert

Guwahati, Dec 5: Cyclone Michaung, currently swirling over the Bay of Bengal, is poised to make a landfall near Bapatla on the Andhra Pradesh coast after wreaking havoc in Tamil Nadu. The toll from rain-related incidents in Chennai has reached eight casualties, with reports of electrocutions and fatalities caused by falling trees.

Severe Cyclonic Storm “MICHAUNG” (pronounced as MIGJAUM) over Westcentral Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh coast (Cyclone Warning for Andhra Pradesh Coast) - LATEST SATELLITE ANIMATION TILL 0600 HOURS IST OF TODAY, 5TH DECEMBER, 2023. pic.twitter.com/KfyBWHGMzV — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 5, 2023

As the cyclone approaches, the Andhra Pradesh administration is on high alert, as a severe cyclonic storm 'Michaung' is set to cross the coast near Bapatla on Tuesday afternoon.





#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: All 5 major dams in Tirupati flow at full capacity due to incessant rainfall#CycloneMichaung pic.twitter.com/wg4MVfhaN6 — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2023





According to the India Meteorological Department, the cyclone lay centred about 25 km north-northeast of Nellore, 20 km east of Kavali, 110 km south-southwest of Bapatla and 170 km south-southwest of Machilipatnam at 5.30 a.m. Tuesday.





Visuals from a beach in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh ahead of Cyclone Michaung's expected landfall today.#CycloneMichaung pic.twitter.com/7qXiVFDUpV — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 5, 2023





Both Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have experienced heavy rains and thunderstorms in the last 24 hours. In Chennai, floodwaters swept cars through the streets, leading to the closure of the city’s busy airport until Tuesday morning.





#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Houses and streets submerged and trees uprooted following heavy rainfall and strong winds



(Visuals from Vadapalani and Arumbakkam areas) pic.twitter.com/Ox6LATJTEa — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2023





Chief Minister M.K. Stalin conducted an inspection of the cyclone-affected regions, overseeing rescue operations and relief efforts. He said that the impact, in terms of loss of life, has been reduced to a great extent due to precautionary measures, systematic improvements, and comprehensive structural preparations.

Relief efforts are underway, with approximately 5,000 workers deployed to Chennai from different parts of Tamil Nadu. Flight services at Chennai airport have resumed, though staff remain vigilant following the cyclone's impact.

Chennai Airport springs back to normal operations in record time post the onslaught of #CycloneMichaung. Thanks to the hard work of AAI officials in CNS, ATM, GFS and ENGG. Consequently, the first movement at Chennai post-Cyclone Michaung was by @airvistara UK 821 from Mumbai… pic.twitter.com/bkkhTy9fTz — Chennai (MAA) Airport (@aaichnairport) December 5, 2023

As Cyclone Michaung progresses, authorities continue to monitor the situation and implement necessary measures to ensure the safety and well-being of residents in the affected regions.

