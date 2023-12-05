Cyclone Michaung landfall today! After wreaking havoc in Chennai, Andhra Pradesh on high alert
Guwahati, Dec 5: Cyclone Michaung, currently swirling over the Bay of Bengal, is poised to make a landfall near Bapatla on the Andhra Pradesh coast after wreaking havoc in Tamil Nadu. The toll from rain-related incidents in Chennai has reached eight casualties, with reports of electrocutions and fatalities caused by falling trees.
As the cyclone approaches, the Andhra Pradesh administration is on high alert, as a severe cyclonic storm 'Michaung' is set to cross the coast near Bapatla on Tuesday afternoon.
According to the India Meteorological Department, the cyclone lay centred about 25 km north-northeast of Nellore, 20 km east of Kavali, 110 km south-southwest of Bapatla and 170 km south-southwest of Machilipatnam at 5.30 a.m. Tuesday.
Both Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have experienced heavy rains and thunderstorms in the last 24 hours. In Chennai, floodwaters swept cars through the streets, leading to the closure of the city’s busy airport until Tuesday morning.
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin conducted an inspection of the cyclone-affected regions, overseeing rescue operations and relief efforts. He said that the impact, in terms of loss of life, has been reduced to a great extent due to precautionary measures, systematic improvements, and comprehensive structural preparations.
Relief efforts are underway, with approximately 5,000 workers deployed to Chennai from different parts of Tamil Nadu. Flight services at Chennai airport have resumed, though staff remain vigilant following the cyclone's impact.
As Cyclone Michaung progresses, authorities continue to monitor the situation and implement necessary measures to ensure the safety and well-being of residents in the affected regions.