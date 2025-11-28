Cyclone Ditwah to bring heavy rain to coastal Andhra, Rayalaseema

Amaravati, Nov 28: Cyclonic Storm Ditwah in Bay of Bengal is likely to trigger heavy rain in south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema over the next three days, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin early Friday morning, the cyclone over coastal Sri Lanka and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards and lay centred at 0230 hrs IST about 460 km south-southeast of Puducherry and 560 km south-southeast of Chennai.

It is very likely to continue to move north-northwestwards across the Sri Lanka coast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal and reach over the southwest Bay of Bengal near North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by early morning of 30th November, the IMD said.

Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy rain at isolated places is very likely over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema. Thereafter, it is very likely to increase becoming light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on November 29 and heavy to very heavy at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall (more than 20 cm) at isolated places on November 30.

It would then decrease gradually, becoming light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on December 1 and heavy rainfall at isolated places on December 2.

Strong winds with a speed of 50-70 kmph are likely to prevail along the coast from Friday evening.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority has asked fishermen not to venture into the sea for fishing. Farmers have also been advised to take precautions in agricultural activities

People have been advised to contact the Disaster Management Authority's toll-free numbers 1070, 112, 18004250101 for emergency assistance.

Disaster Management Authority Managing Director Prakhar Jain has advised people to remain alert and farmers to take appropriate precautions.

Guntur, Bapatla, Prakasam, Nellore, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, Kadapa, Annamaya, Chittoor, Tirupati districts are likely to receive light to moderate rains on Friday.

Annamaya, Chittoor, Tirupati districts are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain, while Bapatla, Prakasam, Nellore, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, and Kadapa districts are likely to receive heavy rains on Saturday.

There is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rain in Prakasam, Nellore, Kadapa, Annamaya, Chittoor and Tirupati districts on Sunday. There is a possibility of heavy rains in Guntur, Bapatla, Palanadu, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur and Sri Sathya Sai districts.

