Cyclone ‘Biparjoy': Western Railway short-terminates 56 trains heading to coastal Gujarat

Mumbai, June 13: As powerful cyclone ‘Biparjoy' moves closer to the Gujarat coast, the Western Railway has short-terminated more than 50 trains heading to coastal areas of the state and is considering cancellation of several trains over the next three days, a release said.

The WR is taking various measures including setting up disaster management rooms, help desks, and keeping relief trains ready, the release said on Monday.

The wind speed is being monitored at five locations in Bhavnagar division, at eight sites in Rajkot and at three spots in Ahmedabad division on an hourly basis and station masters have been instructed to regulate or stop trains when the wind velocity exceeds 50 kmph, as per the release.

According to IMD, ‘Biparjoy' is likely to make landfall near the Jakhau port in Kutch district on Thursday afternoon as a ‘very severe cyclonic storm' with maximum wind speed reaching up to 150 kilometres per hour.

“As many as 56 trains heading to Gandhidham, Veraval, Okha, Porbandar in coastal Gujarat have been short-terminated at Ahmedabad, Rajkot and Surendranagar. Around 95 trains are being proposed for cancellation between June 13 to June 15,” the release said.

Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer (CPRO), WR, said passenger trains scheduled from June 12 onwards in the vulnerable sections are being reviewed and necessary decisions will be taken.

“Several trains have been cancelled and short-terminated as a precautionary measure in view of the safety of passengers and train operations,” Thakur said.

Cyclone Biparjoy is likely to hit the Saurashtra and Kutch regions of Gujarat, covering Bhavnagar, Rajkot and Ahmedabad divisions of the Western Railway.

As Veraval-Junagad, Porbandar-Kanalus, Rajkot-Okha and Viramgam-Gandhidham-Bhuj sections are most vulnerable to this cyclone, the WR has taken various safety and security precautions, the release said.

WR general manager Ashok Kumar Misra convened a virtual meeting with senior officials to review the cyclone preparations and gave necessary directives regarding arrangements of various logistics, and train movement including speed restrictions and cancellation of trains as a safety and precautionary measure.

“Restriction has been imposed on inward and outward traffic of Double Stack Container (DSC) movement as well as on inward traffic for all terminals of Ahmedabad, Rajkot and Bhavnagar divisions till June 16, with immediate effect,” the WR said.

A disaster management room has been made operational at the Western Railway headquarters in Mumbai and at divisional headquarters at Bhavnagar, Rajkot and Ahmedabad. Additionally, hotlines between them have been ensured for smooth functioning.

The divisions concerned have been put on alert to tackle the situation with arrangements for tree-cutting equipment, DG sets, diesel-driven pumps, earth-moving equipment, Poclain, JCBs, utility vehicles, adequate fuel resources, etc, the release said.

Relief trains have been equipped with adequate medicines and are kept on alert.

Help desks have been opened at Bhavnagar, Porbandar, Veraval and Junagadh in Bhavnagar Division, Okha, Dwarka, Khambhaliya, Jamnagar, Hapa, Surendranagar and Morbi in Rajkot Division, while at Gandhidham and Bhuj in Ahmedabad Division, the release said.