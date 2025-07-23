Cybercrime losses cross Rs 22,800 Cr in 2024, up 206% from previous year

New Delhi, July 23: Over Rs 22,845.73 crore were lost by citizens to cyber criminals in 2024, registering an increase of nearly 206 per cent from the previous year.

This statement was made at the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Responding to a written question, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, said that according to the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) and Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System (CFCFRMS) operated by the ministry's Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), “total amount of losses incurred by citizens due to cyber frauds in the entire country” in 2024 was Rs 22,845.73 crore as compared to Rs 7,465.18 crore the previous year.

Kumar said 36,37,288 incidents of financial frauds committed by cyber criminals were reported on NCRP and CFCFRMS in 2024 as compared to 24,42,978 such incidents the previous year.

According to the data shared by the minister, 10,29,026 cybercrimes were reported on NCRP in 2022 with a 127.44 per cent increase over the previous year, 15,96,493 incidents were reported in 2023 showing 55.15 per cent increment, and 22,68,346 cases were reported in 2024, reflecting a 42.08 per cent increase.

“The Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System, under I4C, was launched in 2021 for immediate reporting of financial frauds and to stop siphoning off funds by the fraudsters,” he said.

- PTI