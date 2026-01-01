Cyberabad police nab 928 for New Year drunk driving

Hyderabad, Jan 1: A total of 928 people were caught driving under the influence of alcohol during New Year celebrations under the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate limits.

To prevent road accidents and other untoward incidents, Cyberabad Police conducted an intensive special drive against drunk driving from the night of December 31, 2025, till Thursday morning.

As part of this drive, 55 teams were deployed across Cyberabad, during which 928 people were caught driving under the influence of alcohol and cases were booked against them.

According to police, 695 of the drunk driving cases were booked against two-wheeler riders, 31 against drivers of three-wheelers, 199 against four-wheelers, and three heavy vehicles.

The driving licences of the offenders will be seized and forwarded to the concerned RTAs for suspension under Section 19 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, said Cyberabad Police.

Among those booked, 419 people recorded alcohol levels above 100 mg/100 ml of blood, 35 people recorded above 300 mg/100 ml, and five people recorded extremely high levels exceeding 500 mg/100 ml.

Most cases were reported from the traffic police station limits of Miyapur, RC Puram, Raidurgam, Gachibowli, Kukatpally, Medchal, Narsingi, Rajendranagar, and KPHB.

Cyberabad Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Dr Gajarao Bhupal, along with all Law and Order DCPs and Traffic DCPs, remained on the field throughout the night, ensuring smooth traffic flow, effective enforcement, and safe celebrations across the Cyberabad Commissionerate.

Police said the New Year celebrations across Cyberabad passed off smoothly, peacefully, and without any major incidents, owing to meticulous planning, continuous monitoring, and coordinated field-level enforcement.

The arrangements were closely supervised at the highest level, with Cyberabad Commissioner Dr M. Ramesh directly monitoring the situation throughout the night from his office and issuing real-time instructions to officers.

With extensive planning and sustained enforcement by Cyberabad Traffic Police, no major road accidents were reported anywhere in Cyberabad during the New Year celebrations.

To facilitate safe and congestion-free movement of partygoers, the Society for Cyberabad Security Council, in coordination with Cyberabad Police and Cyberabad Traffic Police, operated a free shuttle service from midnight on December 31 from major party hubs to nearby Metro stations and designated cab pick-up points. This initiative significantly eased congestion at celebration zones and ensured smooth clearance of traffic across key stretches by 2 a.m.

Cyberabad Police said the special focus on drunk driving enforcement will continue throughout the year as part of the 'Zero Tolerance' policy towards drunk driving.

While extending New Year greetings to all citizens, the police urged them to act responsibly and refrain from dangerous activities on roads in the interest of public safety.

--IANS