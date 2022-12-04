'Cutting Pani' message to save water goes viral, internet lauds idea

Guwahati, Dec 4: Conservation of water is indispensable to cope with its scarcity and ensure sustainability. Water conservation starts with small changes in individual household usage which will ultimately result in substantial savings.

IAS officer Awanish Sharan took to his official Twitter handle and shared an important message. The social media post emphasis on the importance of saving water by taking half a glass of water in hotels and restaurants and ask for more only when necessary.

The post featured a man standing with a placard in his hands that talked about saving water. "When full is not needed, ask for a cutting pani," the text read.

The simple yet powerful message garnered a lot of attention online. While some users said that it is "noble initiative" another user commented "This is really awesome, let's make this a practise".

