Crude tanker ‘Jag Laadki’ arrives at Mundra Port with 80,886 MT

Bhuj, March 18: The Indian‑flagged crude oil tanker, 'Jag Laadki', has safely arrived at Adani Ports’ Mundra terminal in Gujarat, carrying approximately 80,886 metric tonnes of crude oil sourced from the United Arab Emirates.

The vessel was loaded at Fujairah Port and berthed here on Wednesday, port officials confirmed.

'Jag Laadki' measures 274.19 metres in length overall with a beam of 50.04 metres, a deadweight tonnage of around 1,64,716 tonnes and a gross tonnage of about 84,735 tonnes.

A spokesperson for Adani Ports said the berth was provided following necessary maritime coordination to ensure secure docking.

“Adani Ports Mundra continues to support India’s energy infrastructure by facilitating the safe berthing and handling of vital energy imports,” the statement added.

Jag Laadki’s cargo is expected to be discharged to support refinery operations that rely on such shipments to maintain production and reinforce India’s energy security, particularly amid recent geopolitical supply challenges affecting regional shipping lanes.

The arrival follows two energy shipments to India’s western ports -- two Indian-flagged LPG carriers, 'Shivalik' and 'Nanda Devi -- which recently navigated the strategically sensitive Strait of Hormuz amid heightened regional tensions to deliver liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

Both vessels reached Indian ports in Gujarat, delivering tens of thousands of tonnes of LPG -- a key fuel for households and industry -- after securing safe passage through the narrow waterway.

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical conduit for global energy trade, accounting for roughly one-fifth of seaborne oil shipments.

Security risks in the region had led to disruptions, prompting diplomatic efforts by Indian authorities to ensure the continued maritime movement of energy-laden vessels.

Officials have maintained that India has sufficient energy resources available.

Cargo discharging operations at Mundra will proceed in line with safety and environmental norms under the supervision of the port authorities and refinery representatives.

--IANS



