CRPF launched two-phased nationwide BMI campaign for 3.25 lakh troops

Guwahati, Aug 20: Country's largest paramilitary force, the CRPF, today launched a 'BMI campaign' to improve the overall health of its more than 3 lakh personnel and keep them combat-ready.

The exercise will run in two phases and end on October 31, according to an official statement. CRPF Director General (DG) Gyanendra Pratap Singh launched the campaign at the force's headquarters here.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has a strength of 3.25 lakh personnel, and it is designated as the lead internal security force of the country, with its three main combat theatres being anti-Naxal, counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations.

It is the largest among the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and other special forces that function under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Body Mass Index (BMI) is a scientific way to check if an adult has a healthy weight. It is calculated by dividing a person's weight in kilograms by their height in metres squared. A normal BMI ranges between 18.5 and 24.9, as per the World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines.

The DG addressed a gathering of officers and troops, underlining that the campaign was not "punitive" and aimed to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call of having a disease free country and healthy citizens by improving food and lifestyle habits.

In phase one of the campaign, the BMI of all the personnel will be recorded by the medical wing of the force, the statement said.

"Personnel with BMI above the prescribed standard will receive three months of focused support through dietary guidance, physical exercise, and supervised training programmes," the force said.

This will be "followed up" with another BMI assessment after three months to evaluate progress.

As part of phase 2, personnel unable to achieve the prescribed BMI standard within this period will undergo "structured" regimens at three designated specialised training centres of the force.

- PTI