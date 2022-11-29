Cross-border IS-inspired terrorism remains a threat: NSA Ajit Doval

New Delhi, Nov 29: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval said that cross-border terrorism and IS-inspired terrorism continued to be a threat to India and Indonesia. He shared his views on the role of Ulema in promoting a culture of mutual peace and social harmony in both the countries.

While addressing the occasion at the India Islamic Cultural Centre in Delhi on Monday, Doval said that India and Indonesia had been the victims of terrorism and separatism even though the challenges have been overcome to a great extent.

In the beginning of the programme, he expressed condolences to the victims of the recent earthquake in Indonesia.

Doval further said that together India and Indonesia could send a big message to the world.

He lauded Indonesia on being an epitome of social harmony and said that the country continued to be associated with old its customs despite having the world's largest Muslim population.

He added that tourism had been an important bridge of cooperation between the two countries, as millions of Indians visit Bali, and Indonesians visit Taj Mahal in India.

Doval said that the economic and security relations between the two countries had been progressing rapidly.

He expressed hope that the countries had the potential to enhance peace, regional cooperation and prosperity in Asia owing to their history, diversity, shared traditions and growing bilateralism, against the backdrop of a tectonic shift in the global order.

Indonesian minister Mohammed Mahfud MD is on a two-day visit to India. Mahfud, the Coordinating Minister for the Political, Legal, and Security Affairs of Indonesia is accompanied by a high-level delegation of Ulema.

During the meetings, the fight against extremism and terrorism was discussed with Ulemas.