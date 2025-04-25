CPI & affiliates demand stronger security & investigation into Pahalgam terror attack failures

Guwahati, April 25: Following the terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam on Tuesday, a protest was organised on Friday at Rotary Point in Guwahati Club under the aegis of the Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India- Marxist (CPI-M), and the Communist Party of India – Marxist Leninist (CPI-ML).

Taking the streets with slogans and placards condemning the terror attack, protestors united against what has been the deadliest terror attack in Kashmir in recent times.

Sorbhog MLA from CPI(M) Manoranjan Talukdar told The Assam Tribune that the left wing parties and organisations condemned the act in the strongest terms and called on the Central government to take a strong stance against the terror attack.

“May such incidents never occur in the future. We urge the government to be strengthen security measures to prevent such attacks. We are with the government in this,” Talukdar told The Assam Tribune.

He further highlighted that a place like Kashmir, being a major tourist destination that witnesses heavy footfall of tourists must be more robust in its security. He also questioned why the police and intelligence agencies failed to prevent the attack.

“We need to know why the intelligence forces failed to get any leads and why they, as well as the police, failed to arrive on the spot for over 2-2.5 hours. Kashmir is a place filled with tourists. For such a place to be so vulnerable without proper security is worrying,” Talukdar told The Assam Tribune.

He also urged the people of the country to stand united in the face of terrorism for its unity and security.

Central member of the CPI(M) Isfaqur Rahman, while expressing solidarity with the government in wake of the terror attack, demanded an investigation against the failures of the government with regard to intelligence and national security.

He further added that the terror attack laid bare the failures of the government.

“The J&K police, responsible for law and order in the Union Territory, is under the Central government. It failed to intercept the attack. This highlights the failures of the government. It reflects poorly on the Indian Army, national intelligence, and espionage agencies,” Rahman told The Assam Tribune.

He further added that an investigation must be carried out on the Pahalgam terror attack.

“Incidents of this kind has taken place in Kashmir in the past. Pulwama is a glaring example. No investigation was done on the matter. Investigation on the Pahalgam matter must be done at the earliest,” Rahman told The Assam Tribune.