CP Radhakrishnan elected India’s 15th Vice President

New Delhi, Sept 9: National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominee Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan has been elected as the country’s new Vice President.

Radhakrishnan, the 15th Vice President of India, became the third leader from Tamil Nadu to occupy the coveted post, on Tuesday.

Seen as a soft-spoken and non-confrontational leader, the 67-year-old Radhakrishnan succeeds Jagdeep Dhankhar, who resigned as vice president on July 21, taking everyone by surprise.

Strongly rooted in the RSS and the BJP, Radhakrishnan is often described as a “Pachai Tamizhan” (true-blue Tamil) by well-wishers.

Radhakrishnan was serving as the Governor of Maharashtra when he was named as the vice presidential nominee of the BJP-led NDA.

A two-term member of the Lok Sabha from Coimbatore during Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s tenure, Radhakrishnan came close to becoming a Union minister, but had to lose out to fellow Tamilan Pon Radhakrishnan in 1998 after some confusion over his name by the then floor managers of the BJP.

Radhakrishnan joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as a teenager and rose through the ranks in the organisation and later in the BJP, gaining acceptability in the party and the state.

A member of the socially dominant and economically prosperous Kongu Vellalar Gounder community, he became the secretary of the BJP's Tamil Nadu unit in 1996 and served as the party's state unit president between 2003 and 2006.

Radhakrishnan is considered an untainted leader with rich political and administrative experience for the Vice President's office and this would also prove useful as the chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

" Congratulations to Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji on winning the 2025 Vice Presidential election. His life has always been devoted to serving society and empowering the poor and marginalised. I am confident that he will be an outstanding VP, who will strengthen our Constitutional values and enhance Parliamentary discourse," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on his official social media handle.

Born on October 20, 1957, at Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu, Radhakrishnan has a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration.

Meanwhile, congratulatory messages have poured in from across the country, reflecting widespread goodwill for Radhakrishnan’s elevation.

Warm wishes from the Northeast

In the Northeast, all seven Chief Ministers welcomed the news with warm wishes. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to social media, writing, “On behalf of the people of Assam, I extend my warm congratulations to Shri C.P Radhakrishnan ji on being elected to the office of the Vice President. With his rich and vast experience and firmly rooted values in Indian culture, Radhakrishnan ji will add immense value to the august office and will be a fitting custodian of the Upper House.”

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma also expressed his good wishes, tweeting, “I join the people of Meghalaya and the nation in congratulating and welcoming our country’s 15th Vice President, Shri C P Radhakrishnan ji. May the Almighty bless him with wisdom as he takes on this huge task.”

Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha extended his regards, saying, “Extending my warm regards and best wishes for the new journey. I am confident that his vast knowledge and rich experience will further strengthen and uphold our democratic values.”

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu lauded Radhakrishnan’s experience in public service, saying it “positions you well to guide the Rajya Sabha with wisdom, fairness, and dedication.” He added that he trusts his leadership will strengthen democratic institutions and uplift marginalised voices.

With inputs from PTI