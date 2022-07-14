84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
National

Covid Vaccine: Free booster shots for 18-59 age group for 75 days from July 15

By The Assam Tribune
Covid Vaccine: Free booster shots for 18-59 age group for 75 days from July 15
X

Photo: PTI

Guwahati, July 14: As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, the government has announced free precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines for all citizens above 18 years of age at government vaccination centres from July 15 for 75 days.

The Cabinet decision, announced by Union MoS Anurag Thakur, comes days after the Union Health Ministry reduced the duration between the second and third doses from nine to six months, thereby increasing the eligibility pool.

India began administering precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines to all citizens aged above 18 on April 10. Currently, only healthcare workers, frontline workers, and those over the age of 60 years were eligible for a free dose. Now, it will be available for 18-plus at all government centres.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in a tweet said that it would further strengthen India's fight against COVID-19 and add an extra layer of safety. "I urge all those eligible to get their precaution dose at the earliest,'' Mr. Mandaviya added.

On April 10 this year, India began administering precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines to all aged above 18 years. So far, less than 1 per cent of the target population of 77 crore in the 18-59 age group have been administered the precaution dose. However, around 26 per cent of the estimated 16 crore eligible population aged 60 and above as well as healthcare and frontline workers have received the booster dose, said reports.

Meanwhile, to accelerate the pace of vaccination and encourage booster shots, the government launched the second round of the 'Har Ghar Dastak campaign 2.0' across states on June 1. The two-month programme is currently underway.

According to government data, 96 per cent of India's population has been administered the first dose of Covid vaccine while 87 per cent of the people have taken both doses.

The Assam Tribune


More in Entertainment
Silchar MLA assures to clear pile of post-flood garbage

Silchar MLA assures to clear pile of post-flood garbage

First angiography done at Silchar Medical College and Hospital Cath Lab

First angiography done at Silchar Medical College and Hospital Cath...

NTPC launches Girl Empowerment Mission in Assam, to train 40 minors

NTPC launches Girl Empowerment Mission in Assam, to train 40 minors

Next Story
Similar Posts
India records 38 new Covid fatalities
14 July 2022 5:13 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 14: Daily COVID-19 cases in India were recorded over 20,000 after a gap of 145 days...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Half of all CO2 emissions in e-commerce deliveries attributed to 'the last mile': Report
2022-07-13T20:30:36+05:30

New Delhi, July 13: The last-mile emissions of the six largest global delivery and e-commerce...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Inflation & unemployment high, govt in deep slumber: Cong
13 July 2022 10:06 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 13: The Congress on Wednesday attacked the government over rising prices and...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

SC to hear next week pleas against Karnataka HC order refusing to lift ban on hijab
13 July 2022 9:16 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 13:The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear next week a batch of pleas...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active Covid cases in country rise to 1,32,457
13 July 2022 4:59 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 13: India logged 16,906 new coronavirus infections pushing the total tally of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Bhima Koregaon case: SC extends interim protection for Varavara Rao
2022-07-12T20:30:32+05:30

New Delhi, July 12: The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended the interim protection from surrender to...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

EC starts distribution of ballot box, materials for Prez poll
12 July 2022 10:56 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 12: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday started distribution and...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

PM Modi inaugurates Deoghar airport, flags off flight to Kolkata
12 July 2022 8:59 AM GMT

Deoghar, July 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the 657-acre Deoghar airport,...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Centre gets 5.59 lakh public grievances till Jun 25 this year, Dept of Financial Services tops list
12 July 2022 7:01 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 12: The Centre received 5.59 lakh public grievances against various government...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Criticism of SC's observations against Setalvad 'politically motivated': Ex-judges, officers
12 July 2022 6:36 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 12: With a section of civil society criticising the Supreme Court's denunciation of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

President poll: Shiv Sena may 'back' NDA's Murmu, 'betray' Sinha
12 July 2022 6:17 AM GMT

Mumbai, July 12: As the countdown for the upcoming Presidential elections starts, the Shiv Sena has...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

GoM on GST Appellate Tribunal set up
12 July 2022 5:51 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 11: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council has set up a six-member group of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India logs 20 new COVID-19 fatalities
12 July 2022 5:00 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 12: India added 13,615 new coronavirus infections in day while the active cases rose...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Covid Vaccine: Free booster shots for 18-59 age group for 75 days from July 15

Guwahati, July 14: As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, the government has announced free precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines for all citizens above 18 years of age at government vaccination centres from July 15 for 75 days.

The Cabinet decision, announced by Union MoS Anurag Thakur, comes days after the Union Health Ministry reduced the duration between the second and third doses from nine to six months, thereby increasing the eligibility pool.

India began administering precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines to all citizens aged above 18 on April 10. Currently, only healthcare workers, frontline workers, and those over the age of 60 years were eligible for a free dose. Now, it will be available for 18-plus at all government centres.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in a tweet said that it would further strengthen India's fight against COVID-19 and add an extra layer of safety. "I urge all those eligible to get their precaution dose at the earliest,'' Mr. Mandaviya added.

On April 10 this year, India began administering precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines to all aged above 18 years. So far, less than 1 per cent of the target population of 77 crore in the 18-59 age group have been administered the precaution dose. However, around 26 per cent of the estimated 16 crore eligible population aged 60 and above as well as healthcare and frontline workers have received the booster dose, said reports.

Meanwhile, to accelerate the pace of vaccination and encourage booster shots, the government launched the second round of the 'Har Ghar Dastak campaign 2.0' across states on June 1. The two-month programme is currently underway.

According to government data, 96 per cent of India's population has been administered the first dose of Covid vaccine while 87 per cent of the people have taken both doses.

The Assam Tribune


More in Entertainment
Silchar MLA assures to clear pile of post-flood garbage

Silchar MLA assures to clear pile of post-flood garbage

First angiography done at Silchar Medical College and Hospital Cath Lab

First angiography done at Silchar Medical College and Hospital Cath...

NTPC launches Girl Empowerment Mission in Assam, to train 40 minors

NTPC launches Girl Empowerment Mission in Assam, to train 40 minors

Similar Posts
India records 38 new Covid fatalities
14 July 2022 5:13 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 14: Daily COVID-19 cases in India were recorded over 20,000 after a gap of 145 days...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Half of all CO2 emissions in e-commerce deliveries attributed to 'the last mile': Report
2022-07-13T20:30:36+05:30

New Delhi, July 13: The last-mile emissions of the six largest global delivery and e-commerce...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Inflation & unemployment high, govt in deep slumber: Cong
13 July 2022 10:06 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 13: The Congress on Wednesday attacked the government over rising prices and...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

SC to hear next week pleas against Karnataka HC order refusing to lift ban on hijab
13 July 2022 9:16 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 13:The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear next week a batch of pleas...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active Covid cases in country rise to 1,32,457
13 July 2022 4:59 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 13: India logged 16,906 new coronavirus infections pushing the total tally of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Bhima Koregaon case: SC extends interim protection for Varavara Rao
2022-07-12T20:30:32+05:30

New Delhi, July 12: The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended the interim protection from surrender to...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

EC starts distribution of ballot box, materials for Prez poll
12 July 2022 10:56 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 12: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday started distribution and...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

PM Modi inaugurates Deoghar airport, flags off flight to Kolkata
12 July 2022 8:59 AM GMT

Deoghar, July 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the 657-acre Deoghar airport,...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Centre gets 5.59 lakh public grievances till Jun 25 this year, Dept of Financial Services tops list
12 July 2022 7:01 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 12: The Centre received 5.59 lakh public grievances against various government...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Criticism of SC's observations against Setalvad 'politically motivated': Ex-judges, officers
12 July 2022 6:36 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 12: With a section of civil society criticising the Supreme Court's denunciation of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

President poll: Shiv Sena may 'back' NDA's Murmu, 'betray' Sinha
12 July 2022 6:17 AM GMT

Mumbai, July 12: As the countdown for the upcoming Presidential elections starts, the Shiv Sena has...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

GoM on GST Appellate Tribunal set up
12 July 2022 5:51 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 11: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council has set up a six-member group of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India logs 20 new COVID-19 fatalities
12 July 2022 5:00 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 12: India added 13,615 new coronavirus infections in day while the active cases rose...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

X
X