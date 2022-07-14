Covid Vaccine: Free booster shots for 18-59 age group for 75 days from July 15

Guwahati, July 14: As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, the government has announced free precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines for all citizens above 18 years of age at government vaccination centres from July 15 for 75 days.

The Cabinet decision, announced by Union MoS Anurag Thakur, comes days after the Union Health Ministry reduced the duration between the second and third doses from nine to six months, thereby increasing the eligibility pool.

India began administering precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines to all citizens aged above 18 on April 10. Currently, only healthcare workers, frontline workers, and those over the age of 60 years were eligible for a free dose. Now, it will be available for 18-plus at all government centres.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in a tweet said that it would further strengthen India's fight against COVID-19 and add an extra layer of safety. "I urge all those eligible to get their precaution dose at the earliest,'' Mr. Mandaviya added.

Vaccination is an effective means to fight COVID-19. Today's Cabinet decision will further India's vaccination coverage and create a healthier nation.

On April 10 this year, India began administering precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines to all aged above 18 years. So far, less than 1 per cent of the target population of 77 crore in the 18-59 age group have been administered the precaution dose. However, around 26 per cent of the estimated 16 crore eligible population aged 60 and above as well as healthcare and frontline workers have received the booster dose, said reports.



Meanwhile, to accelerate the pace of vaccination and encourage booster shots, the government launched the second round of the 'Har Ghar Dastak campaign 2.0' across states on June 1. The two-month programme is currently underway.

According to government data, 96 per cent of India's population has been administered the first dose of Covid vaccine while 87 per cent of the people have taken both doses.

