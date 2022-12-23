COVID-19: MoHFW issues guidelines for international arrivals

Guwahati, Dec 23: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has issued the guidelines for international arrivals in context of COVID-19 pandemic and updated the same from time to time.

The preset guidelines are being revised in the light of increasing trajectory of Covid-19 cases being noted in some parts of the world. The guidelines of the MoHFW stated that, all travellers, should preferably be fully vaccinated as per the approved primary schedule of vaccination against COVID-19 in their country, prior to travelling.

The statement issued also stated that, in-flight announcement about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic including precautionary measures to be followed (preferable use of masks and following physical distancing) shall be made in flights/travel and at all points of entry.

Any passenger having symptoms of COVID-19 during travel shall be isolated as per standard protocol i.e. the said passenger should be wearing mask, isolated and segregated from other passengers in flight/travel and shifted to an isolation facility subsequently for follow up treatment.

On arrival, de-boarding should be done ensuring physical distancing. Along with thermal screening should be done in respect of all the passengers by the health officials present at the point of entry.

The passengers found to be symptomatic during screening shall be immediately isolated, taken to a designated medical facility as per health protocol.

The guidelines have also stated that a sub-section (2% of the total passengers* in the flight) shall undergo random post arrival testing at the airport on arrival.

Such travellers in each flight shall be identified by the concerned airlines (preferably from different countries). They will submit the samples and shall be allowed to leave the airport thereafter. If such travellers' samples are tested positive, their samples should be further sent for genomic testing at the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) laboratory network.

They shall be treated/isolated as per laid down standard protocol.

Besides, all travellers should self-monitor their health post arrival also shall report to their nearest health facility or call National helpline number (1075)/ State Helpline Number in case they have any symptoms suggestive.

Again, the advisory put forward has also mentioned that children under 12 years of age are exempted from post-arrival random testing. However, if found symptomatic for COVID-19 on arrival or during the period of self-monitoring period, they shall undergo testing and treated as per laid down protocol.