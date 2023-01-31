COVID-19: India records 66 new infections, active cases at 1,755

New Delhi, Jan 31: India saw a single-day rise of 66 new coronavirus cases -- the lowest since March 26, 2020 -- while the active caseload declined to 1,755, according to Union Health Ministry data on Tuesday.

The total tally of COVID-19 cases was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,82,785).

The death toll stands at 5,30,740, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.05 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 0.07 per cent.

Active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has risen to 98.81 per cent, the ministry website showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,50,289 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the website, 220.48 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide drive.