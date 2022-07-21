84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
National

COVID-19: India records 21,566 fresh cases, 45 more fatalities

By PTI
COVID-19: India records 21,566 fresh cases, 45 more fatalities
X

Photo: IANS

New Delhi, Jul 21: India saw a single-day rise of 21,566 coronavirus cases, the highest in 152 days, taking its COVID-19 tally to 4,38,25,185, while the number of active cases in the country climbed to 1,48,881 on Thursday, the Union health ministry said.

The death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 5,25,870 with 45 more fatalities, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

The active cases account for 0.34 per cent of the total caseload, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.46 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 3,227 cases was recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.25 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 4.51 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone up to 4,31,50,434 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.2 per cent.

According to the ministry, 200.91 crore doses of Covid vaccines have so far been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 2020, 40 lakh on September 5, 2020 and 50 lakh on September 16, 2020.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 2020, 70 lakh on October 11, 2020, 80 lakh on October 29, 2020, 90 lakh on November 20, 2020 and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore Covid cases on May 4 last year, the three-crore mark on June 23 last year and four crore cases on January 25 this year.

Of the 45 new fatalities, 17 were reported from Kerala, seven from Maharashtra, six from West Bengal, two each from Assam, Bihar, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand and one each from Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Sikkim and Uttar Pradesh.

PTI


More in Entertainment
Assam logs 755 COVID cases, 3 deaths

Assam logs 755 COVID cases, 3 deaths

Singer Zubeen Garg admitted to hospital in Dibrugarh

Singer Zubeen Garg admitted to hospital in Dibrugarh

Assam: Hailakandi DTO placed under suspension

Assam: Hailakandi DTO placed under suspension

Next Story
Similar Posts
Windshield of Go First's Delhi-Guwahati flight cracks mid-air, plane diverted to Jaipur
20 July 2022 4:10 PM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 20: A Go First flight heading from Delhi to Guwahati was diverted to Jaipur after the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

SC grants bail to Zubair, says 'power of arrest should be used sparingly'
20 July 2022 11:05 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 20: The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted interim bail to Alt News co-founder...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Opposition parties protest against GST hike, raise slogans against govt in Parliament premises
20 July 2022 7:10 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 20: Opposition parties on Wednesday staged a protest in Parliament premises against...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active Covid cases in country rise to 1,45,654
20 July 2022 5:45 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 20: India added 20,557 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Intruder from Pak crossed border with 11-inch knife to kill Nupur Sharma, say Raj cops
20 July 2022 4:59 AM GMT

Jaipur, July 20: A Pakistani national, who was apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) from...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

SC protects Nupur Sharma from arrest in FIRs over her remarks on Prophet
19 July 2022 11:02 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 19: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said no coercive action should be taken against...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

PETA calls for ban on dogs being bred for fighting
19 July 2022 9:40 AM GMT

Lucknow, July 19: The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has written to...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

'Let us have a considered view of HC', SC sends plea challenging Agnipath scheme to Delhi HC
19 July 2022 8:21 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 19: The Supreme Court on Tuesday transferred all the writ petitions challenging the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Maharashtra: 7 e-bikes gutted in Pune showroom blaze
19 July 2022 5:39 AM GMT

Pune, Jul 19: At least seven electric bikes kept at a showroom in Maharashtra's Pune city were...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active COVID-19 cases in country decline, 15,528 new cases reported
19 July 2022 5:04 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 19: India logged 15,528 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

RBI seeks regulations on cryptocurrencies: Sitharaman in LS
18 July 2022 11:08 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 18: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said in the Lok Sabha that the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

In a first, IIM Raipur overturns gender equation by admitting more girls than boys
18 July 2022 11:03 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 18: While giving gender parity a big boost, Indian Institute of Management (IIM)...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Second case of monkeypox reported from Kerala
18 July 2022 10:41 AM GMT

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 18: A 31-year-old man who arrived in Kerala last week from Dubai has tested...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

COVID-19: India records 21,566 fresh cases, 45 more fatalities

New Delhi, Jul 21: India saw a single-day rise of 21,566 coronavirus cases, the highest in 152 days, taking its COVID-19 tally to 4,38,25,185, while the number of active cases in the country climbed to 1,48,881 on Thursday, the Union health ministry said.

The death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 5,25,870 with 45 more fatalities, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

The active cases account for 0.34 per cent of the total caseload, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.46 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 3,227 cases was recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.25 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 4.51 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone up to 4,31,50,434 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.2 per cent.

According to the ministry, 200.91 crore doses of Covid vaccines have so far been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 2020, 40 lakh on September 5, 2020 and 50 lakh on September 16, 2020.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 2020, 70 lakh on October 11, 2020, 80 lakh on October 29, 2020, 90 lakh on November 20, 2020 and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore Covid cases on May 4 last year, the three-crore mark on June 23 last year and four crore cases on January 25 this year.

Of the 45 new fatalities, 17 were reported from Kerala, seven from Maharashtra, six from West Bengal, two each from Assam, Bihar, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand and one each from Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Sikkim and Uttar Pradesh.

PTI


More in Entertainment
Assam logs 755 COVID cases, 3 deaths

Assam logs 755 COVID cases, 3 deaths

Singer Zubeen Garg admitted to hospital in Dibrugarh

Singer Zubeen Garg admitted to hospital in Dibrugarh

Assam: Hailakandi DTO placed under suspension

Assam: Hailakandi DTO placed under suspension

Similar Posts
Windshield of Go First's Delhi-Guwahati flight cracks mid-air, plane diverted to Jaipur
20 July 2022 4:10 PM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 20: A Go First flight heading from Delhi to Guwahati was diverted to Jaipur after the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

SC grants bail to Zubair, says 'power of arrest should be used sparingly'
20 July 2022 11:05 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 20: The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted interim bail to Alt News co-founder...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Opposition parties protest against GST hike, raise slogans against govt in Parliament premises
20 July 2022 7:10 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 20: Opposition parties on Wednesday staged a protest in Parliament premises against...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active Covid cases in country rise to 1,45,654
20 July 2022 5:45 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 20: India added 20,557 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Intruder from Pak crossed border with 11-inch knife to kill Nupur Sharma, say Raj cops
20 July 2022 4:59 AM GMT

Jaipur, July 20: A Pakistani national, who was apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) from...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

SC protects Nupur Sharma from arrest in FIRs over her remarks on Prophet
19 July 2022 11:02 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 19: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said no coercive action should be taken against...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

PETA calls for ban on dogs being bred for fighting
19 July 2022 9:40 AM GMT

Lucknow, July 19: The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has written to...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

'Let us have a considered view of HC', SC sends plea challenging Agnipath scheme to Delhi HC
19 July 2022 8:21 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 19: The Supreme Court on Tuesday transferred all the writ petitions challenging the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Maharashtra: 7 e-bikes gutted in Pune showroom blaze
19 July 2022 5:39 AM GMT

Pune, Jul 19: At least seven electric bikes kept at a showroom in Maharashtra's Pune city were...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active COVID-19 cases in country decline, 15,528 new cases reported
19 July 2022 5:04 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 19: India logged 15,528 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

RBI seeks regulations on cryptocurrencies: Sitharaman in LS
18 July 2022 11:08 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 18: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said in the Lok Sabha that the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

In a first, IIM Raipur overturns gender equation by admitting more girls than boys
18 July 2022 11:03 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 18: While giving gender parity a big boost, Indian Institute of Management (IIM)...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Second case of monkeypox reported from Kerala
18 July 2022 10:41 AM GMT

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 18: A 31-year-old man who arrived in Kerala last week from Dubai has tested...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

X
X