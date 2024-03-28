Court extends Delhi CM's ED custody till April 1

Guwahati, Mar 28: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s Enforcement Directorate custody has been extended by another four days in connection with the liquor policy scam.

The agency that investigates financial crimes had sought the seven-day custody of the chief minister, but the court said he has to be produced before the court on April 1 at 11 a.m.



It may be mentioned that the ED dubbed Kejriwal the ‘Kingpin’ of the excise policy scam.



Earlier, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita, in her first address following his arrest, read out a message in which the Delhi chief minister asserted that every moment of his life has been dedicated to serving the country.

