Cop arrested in Kolkata for raping his own daughter

Kolkata, Dec 29: In an unprecedented development, a policeman was arrested at Behala on the southern outskirts of Kolkata on Thursday night for allegedly raping his own minor daughter.

A city police official said on Friday that the minor girl herself reached Parnasree Police Station on late Thursday evening and narrated her harrowing tale of being raped by her own father since October this year.

“The minor victim is just 13 years old. She informed the cops of the police station how her father sexually exploited her since the last two months taking advantage of the absence of her mother at the residence,” the city police official said.

As per the statements, her mother left the home after a quarrel with her father in October this year. She started staying at the parental home with her father and seven-year old younger sister.

“As per her statements, since the mother left the home, she became the victim of her father’s perversion. Besides sexually exploiting her, as per the statements given by the victim, she was also subjected to physical torture by her father,” the city police official said.

On the basis of the girl's statement, the cops of the Parnasree Police Station first detained her father and after some initial questioning finally arrested him on Thursday night. He has been booked under Section 376 (punishment for sexual assault) of the Indian Penal Code and different provisions under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

“As it is a sexual offence against a minor and that too against one's own daughter is something quite nauseating. The matter becomes even more disgusting considering the offender is himself a cop,” said the city police official.