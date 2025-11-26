Constitution guides India beyond colonial mindset, towards new vision: President

New Delhi, Nov 26: President Droupadi Murmu, on Wednesday, underscored the Constitution’s role in steering the nation away from a colonial mindset and towards a more confident, nationalistic outlook, calling it India’s “guiding document” in shaping a modern democracy.

Speaking at the Constitution Day event in the Central Hall of the Old Parliament building, the President said India was offering the world a new model of development rooted in democratic rights and inclusive growth.

"Our Constitution-makers wanted our personal, democratic rights to be always protected. Constitution is guiding document to shun colonial mindset and adopt nationalistic thinking," she said.

She highlighted the upliftment of 25 crore people out of poverty as one of the country’s major achievements, adding that women, youth, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, farmers and the middle class were collectively strengthening the democratic system.

At the event, Murmu also released the digital version of the Constitution in nine languages, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Punjabi, Bodo, Kashmiri, Telugu, Odia and Assamese, expanding public access to the founding text.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a Constitution Day letter to citizens, called upon people to place their Constitutional duties at the centre of civic life, asserting that duties form the foundation of a strong democracy.

He urged citizens to exercise the right to vote responsibly and suggested that schools and colleges mark the day by recognising first-time voters turning 18.

Recalling Mahatma Gandhi’s belief that rights stem from the performance of duties, the Prime Minister said fulfilling one’s duties was essential for social and economic progress.

He also paid tribute to Dr. Rajendra Prasad, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and other members of the Constituent Assembly for shaping the document that continues to guide India’s trajectory.

"Our country has given us so much and this brings out a deep sense of gratitude from within. And, when we live with this feeling, fulfilling our duties becomes integral to our nature. To carry out our duties, it becomes imperative to put in our full capability and dedication in every task," Modi said.

Modi said the policies and decisions made today would influence future generations and urged citizens to work with dedication towards the vision of a Viksit Bharat.

“Every action of ours should strengthen the Constitution and further national goals and interests,” he wrote, adding that the responsibility to uphold the dreams of the Constitution’s framers rests with every citizen.

