Congress will remove Baghel after elections: Assam CM

Guwahati, Nov 3: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was recently in Chhattisgarh ahead of State Assembly elections for the campaigning for his party –BJP, claimed that the Congress intends to remove Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel from leadership post after the assembly elections of the state conclude.

Addressing the media in Raipur during an election campaign, Sarma claimed to have access to internal information about the Congress party, given his 22-year association with the party.

“As per the information I have, Congress has decided that Bhupesh Baghel's name should be removed from banners and posters. This has started in the last 10 days. I was in Congress for 22 years, so I get internal information about the party. After the elections, Congress will remove Baghel from the leadership post either immediately or gradually,” Sarma was quoted as saying.

मुझे बताया गया है कि कांग्रेस आलाकमान ने यह निर्देश दिया है कि पार्टी की प्रचार रणनीति में भूपेश बघेल जी की तस्वीर और नाम को कम से कम उपयोग किया जाए। pic.twitter.com/wA4H8AM2Ve — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 2, 2023

Taking a jibe at the Congress party, Sarma said that Akbar is more important than Bhupesh Baghel for the Chhattisgarh Congress. He further questioned Congress about why Akbar is so dear to the party.

Meanwhile, the Assam CM was recently served a show-cause notice on October 26 for his speech during the Chhattisgarh poll campaign in Kawardha.

The BJP is making an all-out effort to make a comeback in Chhattisgarh. Elections in Chhattisgarh will be contested for 90 Assembly seats and polls will be held in two phases on November 7 and 17.